Aspocomp may cut jobs

Despite the cost saving measures taken so far, profit and profitability of Aspocomp Group Oyj (the Parent company) and Aspocomp Oy have not developed in line with expectations of the Parent company owners and the management.

Therefore, and for financial and production-related reasons, the Parent company and the Company are planning further measures to increase cost-effectiveness. The planned measures would concern all functions in the Parent company and the Company, excluding the CAD design unit. The negotiations do not affect Aspocomp Oulu Oy.



If implemented, the planned measures would lead to organizational rearrangements as well as job cuts of 15 personnel maximum at the Parent company and of 15 personnel maximum at the Company.



The statutory labor co-determination negotiations with the representatives of the salaried personnel both at the Parent company and the Company will commence on October 30, 2007. The negotiations will cover the grounds for and effects of the planned measures as well as possible solutions for individual employees in accordance to the law on co-determination negotiations.