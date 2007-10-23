Salcomp among Europe's high growth firms

Salcomp was ranked tenth in an annual listing of European growth companies, published by Europe’s Entrepreneurs for Growth organization. The Europe's 500 Listing focuses on the growth of the companies and on the employment creation.

Europe's 500 selects companies from the 25 EU Member States and Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. In order to take part in the listing, the company must demonstrate at least 30% growth in both turnover and employment during the reference time which is between 31 December 2003 and 31 December 2006. Other criteria are the headquarters location in one of the above mentioned countries, as well as the size and age of the company. Europe's 500 was launched in 1996, at that time under the European Commission.



Salcomp Plc is a developer and manufacturer of mobile phone chargers. Its customers are the major mobile phone manufacturers. The production plants are located in China, Brazil and India.