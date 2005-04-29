Expanded legal thrust for SanDisk against STM

Last year SanDisk filed suit against STMicroelectronics for infringements on SanDisk's flash-memory patents. SanDisk now expands it's legal efforts against the semiconductor provider STMicroelectronics.

"We believe that STM has been using SanDisk's patented technology for a number of years in their NOR products, in addition to their NAND products, in an attempt to unfairly capitalize upon the innovations and advancements developed by SanDisk," said E. Earle Thompson, SanDisk's chief intellectual property counsel, in a statement. "SanDisk intends to vigorously investigate and prosecute unlicensed companies that improperly use our patented technology", he said.