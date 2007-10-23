Hon Hai sales booms in first three quarters

In the first three quarters of this year Hon Hai Group scored US$32.61 billion in consolidated sales thanks to the peak season for shipments of consumer electronics.

In the Hon Hai Group companies subsidiaries Q-Run Technology Corp., Pan-International Industrial Corp., InnoLux Display Corp., CyberTAN Technology Inc., and Simplo Technology Co., Ltd are included.



This year the group expects to see annual sales reach US$46.15 billion. Hon Hai Precision posted US$3.55 billion in non-combined sales in September alone, up 29.74% year-on-year.



C.A. Ting, spokesman of Hon Hai, said consumer electronics was the engine behind his company's sales growth in September.