Process Clinic at Productronica

A Process Advice and Defect Clinic will be held at Productronica at the New Munich Trade Fair Centre in Munich, Germany from November 13-16, 2007.

David Bernard (on the picture), product manager x-ray systems at Dage Precision Industries is one of the participators. Dr. Bernard will offer free and unbiased technical advice to help visitors with common process problems, RoHS compliance issues and field failure analysis. David will join international consultant Bob Willis, an SMTA and Smart Group lead-free auditor and workshop instructor, in staffing the Process Advice and Defect Clinic.



Visitors to Productronica are encouraged to bring board assemblies for analysis or process problems for discussion and review. Inspection equipment provided in the feature area will assist visitors to better understand the process problem and suggested solutions.