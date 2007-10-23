Intertek acquires Ageus Solutions

Intertek Group has acquired Ageus Solutions, a company that provides global environmental compliance consulting, technology services and product stewardship to the electronics and other industries.

Ageus Solutions is one of the global REACH, EU RoHS, EU WEEE, China RoHS and Japan Green service providers. Intertek will acquire Ageus for an initial 1.75 mln cad cash, and will pay further amounts in February and November 2008 dependent on its financial performance.



Intertek Executive Vice President, Mark Loughead, said: 'Ageus Solutions significantly expands and compliments existing Intertek expertise and value-added services in areas such as REACH and RoHS. Our customers will greatly benefit from the addition of Ageus Solutions to our offering, on a global basis'.