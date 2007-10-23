PCB | October 23, 2007
New consortium for Embedding Chips in PCBs
A consortium led by the Technical University of Berlin has developed a commercially viable technique to embed active chips in Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), opening the door to a new generation of electronic devices that can pack more features and functionality into a smaller space.
Embedded chips are also more robust and reliable, have better radio frequency properties and displace heat more readily than their packaged counterparts.
This consortium is called the Hiding Dies project, an EU-funded initiative coordinated by Andreas Ostmann, a researcher at the Technical University of Berlin. It involves partners such as Phillips and Nokia, among others. Over three and a half years, the team developed and tested a method to embed chips in PCBs, creating components that are not only remarkably small but also relatively cheap to produce. The first products incorporating them are due to go on sale in less than three years.
“There are two ways to use the Hiding Dies technique: you can create chips that are integrated into the PCB or modular Systems in a Package (SIPs) in which each integrated chip has a specific functionality,” Ostmann says.
The microchips are around 50 micrometers thick while the smallest module produced with the Hiding Dies technology is around 100 micrometers. That compares with the minimum of 500 micrometers for current chip packages.
The auto industry is one major market for the embedded chips, not so much because of their small size but because of their reliability and robustness. Ostmann foresees the chips being incorporated into a broad variety of everyday devices, from TVs and stereo systems to air-conditioning units and kitchen appliances, Technologynewsdaily reports.
One project partner, AT&S, Europe’s largest PCB manufacturer, has already carried out several customer evaluations and is looking to start incorporating the chips into products in 2009.
This consortium is called the Hiding Dies project, an EU-funded initiative coordinated by Andreas Ostmann, a researcher at the Technical University of Berlin. It involves partners such as Phillips and Nokia, among others. Over three and a half years, the team developed and tested a method to embed chips in PCBs, creating components that are not only remarkably small but also relatively cheap to produce. The first products incorporating them are due to go on sale in less than three years.
“There are two ways to use the Hiding Dies technique: you can create chips that are integrated into the PCB or modular Systems in a Package (SIPs) in which each integrated chip has a specific functionality,” Ostmann says.
The microchips are around 50 micrometers thick while the smallest module produced with the Hiding Dies technology is around 100 micrometers. That compares with the minimum of 500 micrometers for current chip packages.
The auto industry is one major market for the embedded chips, not so much because of their small size but because of their reliability and robustness. Ostmann foresees the chips being incorporated into a broad variety of everyday devices, from TVs and stereo systems to air-conditioning units and kitchen appliances, Technologynewsdaily reports.
One project partner, AT&S, Europe’s largest PCB manufacturer, has already carried out several customer evaluations and is looking to start incorporating the chips into products in 2009.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments