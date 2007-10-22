Richardson expands distribution<br>agreement with Wavecom

US based Richardson Electronics has announced the extension of its distribution agreement with France based Wavecom SA to include North and South America.

The strategic partnership will expand Richardson’s distribution of Wavecom’s Wireless CPU® products and wireless communications solutions.



“Richardson has long been an important partner for us in growing our business in Latin America,” said Stefan Lindvall, Wavecom Group Vice President and Head of Region Americas. “We look forward to expanding our partnership to provide greater flexibility and enhanced value through Richardson to our customers in North America as well.”



Chris Marshall, Vice President, Wireless & Broadband Communications for Richardson Electronics, added: "Wavecom has been a great success story for our Latin American team, where it now represents a third of our division’s business, after growing 84% last year. We see a lot of opportunity in wireless embedded solutions in North America and with the expanded franchise we look forward to seizing that with Wavecom—the clear market leader."