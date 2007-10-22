Development for the EMS Industry 2006-2011

During a presentation at the EIPC conference in Copenhagen Mr. Walt Custer from the Custer Consulting Group explained in a chart the Development for the EMS Industry 2006-2011.

According to Technology Forecasters in 2006 55% of the EMS manufacturing was made in Asia 25% in Americas and 20% in Europe.



In 2011 Technology Forecasters predicts that 69% of the EMS Manufacturing will be made in Asia, 17% in Americas and 14% in Europe. America and Europe are the two continents that will be most affected, however Americas seems to take bigger share in the lost of the production with a decrease of 8% while Europe will have 6% in production decrease. Asia will increase 14%.