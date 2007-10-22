HP/Foxconn looking for location<br>for plant in Russia

Foxconn’s CEO Terry Gou told journalists in St. Petersburg that Foxconn and HP will select a location for the plant in St. Petersburg in the next coming days.

The plant will have a capacity of 20,000 units a month in its first phase and will produce notebooks, home computers and servers. The target with this plant is to produce for the Russian market, Interfax reports. A possibility is also to deliver to other countries in the future. To create this project Foxconn has created a Russian subsidiary called CJSC Foxconn Rus.



According to Mr. Gou "St. Petersburg will be the base for our development in Europe, the company is considering increasing investment once the plant commences production in 2008-2009”, he explained.



The two companies together may even organize joint production for computer and LCD in the St. Petersburg plant.