JAE Europe appoints new<br>distribution account manager

JAE Europe has appointed Colin Debenham as distribution account manager. He will have primary responsibility for the company’s distribution channel activity in southern Europe.

Along with France, Italy and Spain, Debenham will cover Greece, Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria and the Benelux countries.



Colin Debenham has 20 years’ experience in sales, marketing and business management roles within the electronic interconnection industry. He has previously worked for Tyco AMP and AVX Kyocera.



European distribution manager, Peter Johnson, explained: “Through this new structure we believe we can greatly improve our service levels across all aspects of the business. That is, increase the number of visits both to our distributors and their customers, deliver faster response times, provide more product training and strengthen business relationships. In turn, we believe this will lead to an increase in sales and profitability to the benefit of all.”