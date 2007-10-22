Foxconn starts building plant in Czech Republic

EMS provider Foxconn has started construction of the plant in Kutná Hora, Czech. In February 2008 the first part of the plant will start operations.

The plant will be completed in in June next year. In total Foxconn will invest $147 million in the plant. 5000 employees will be gradually hired. In 2000 Foxconn started to operate in the Czech Republic by buying premises of the bankrupt company HTT Tesla Pardubice. Ever since then the company has been one of the largest companies in the country, local media reports.