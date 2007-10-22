Electronics Production | October 22, 2007
Kitron HR director and Vice President granted bonus
Mr. Bengt Enbom HR director and Corporate vice president at Kitron has been granted bonus related to Kitron’s share price development. The underlying number of shares is 75,000.
Mr. Bengt Enbom was granted 75,000 bonus units (BU) under Kitron’s bonus programme. This grant represents his holding of this type of bonus. Mr. Enbom holds no shares or other rights to shares in Kitron ASA.
The programme was resolved by the board of directors on 22 March 2007. The bonus gives the recipient an amount equal to any price increase of the underlying shares in a given period. No shares or options are issued.The grant is split in three tranches of equal size. One tranche of the grant will have a base price equal to the average of closing share prices 9-15 February 2007, NOK 5.02. Any gain for this tranche is calculated as share price increase up to a period of five trading days starting when the interim report for the fourth quarter 2007 is presented in 2008.
The base price for the second tranche will be fixed in 2008, and any share price increase is calculated correspondingly in 2009. The base price for the third tranche will be fixed in 2009, and any gain will be calculated in 2010. Any payment will take place at the time the share price increase for the year is calculated, and such payment is conditional upon the recipient remaining employed in the company in a position which is included in the programme. Any gain from the programme is limited to 0.5 times base salary.
The programme was resolved by the board of directors on 22 March 2007. The bonus gives the recipient an amount equal to any price increase of the underlying shares in a given period. No shares or options are issued.The grant is split in three tranches of equal size. One tranche of the grant will have a base price equal to the average of closing share prices 9-15 February 2007, NOK 5.02. Any gain for this tranche is calculated as share price increase up to a period of five trading days starting when the interim report for the fourth quarter 2007 is presented in 2008.
The base price for the second tranche will be fixed in 2008, and any share price increase is calculated correspondingly in 2009. The base price for the third tranche will be fixed in 2009, and any gain will be calculated in 2010. Any payment will take place at the time the share price increase for the year is calculated, and such payment is conditional upon the recipient remaining employed in the company in a position which is included in the programme. Any gain from the programme is limited to 0.5 times base salary.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments