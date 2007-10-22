Electronics Production | October 22, 2007
Valeo’s total operating revenues up 4.3%
In the third quarter of 2007, Valeo’s total operating revenues stood at 2,245 million euros, up by 4.3% compared to the third quarter of 2006.
The impact of exchange rates and changes in the consolidated reporting entity was -0.9% and +0.3% respectively. On a like-for-like basis, total operating revenues increased by 4.9%.
The gross margin for the quarter increased by 5.6% to 340 million euros. It represented 15.4% of sales, up by 0.2 points compared to the third quarter of 2006, after registering a drop of 0.3 points in the first half of the year. The net impact of the rise in raw material prices is estimated at -0.5 points.
Operating income amounted to 64 million euros, or 2.9% of total operating revenues, compared to 50 million euros and 2.3% of total revenues for the same period in 2006. This figure takes into account “other net expenses” of 9 million euros, compared to 15 million euros in 2006.
Excluding the negative impact of extra costs related to raw materials, the margin rate was up by 0.8 point.
Net income attributable to Company shareholders was -40 million euros, including a loss of 52 million euros related to non strategic activities. Excluding these activities, net income stood at 12 million euros compared to 9 million euros in the third quarter of 2006.
At end September, excluding divested assets, the Group’s net income increased by 5% compared to 2006.
Valeo’s net debt on 30 September 2007 amounted to 932 million euros (not taking into account the debt of the wiring harness activity of 60 million euros) compared to 968 million euros at the beginning of the year. The debt-to-equity ratio was 53%, compared to 55% at 31 December 2006.
On 24 July, Valeo announced the creation of a new majority joint venture in India with N.K Minda Group for the production of alternators and starter motors. This is the Group’s fourth industrial site in the Indian market.
On 27 July, the Group acquired Connaught Electronics Ltd. (CEL), an Irish producer of vehicle electronics. This acquisition reinforces Valeo’s Driving Assistance Domain through the extension of its line of camera-based vision solutions for low-speed maneuvering.
On 16 October, Valeo signed an agreement with Leoni for the sale of its wiring harness activity. This divestiture will lead to a reduction in the Group net debt of around 200 million euros.
The Group’s many innovations, presented at the Frankfurt Auto Show, have been experiencing significant commercial success. New contracts have been signed for the Park4U™ automatic parking system, the blind spot detection system and the StARS™ microhybrid system.
Valeo intends to continue to progress in an environment in which global automotive production will be less sustained than in the third quarter.
The gross margin for the quarter increased by 5.6% to 340 million euros. It represented 15.4% of sales, up by 0.2 points compared to the third quarter of 2006, after registering a drop of 0.3 points in the first half of the year. The net impact of the rise in raw material prices is estimated at -0.5 points.
Operating income amounted to 64 million euros, or 2.9% of total operating revenues, compared to 50 million euros and 2.3% of total revenues for the same period in 2006. This figure takes into account “other net expenses” of 9 million euros, compared to 15 million euros in 2006.
Excluding the negative impact of extra costs related to raw materials, the margin rate was up by 0.8 point.
Net income attributable to Company shareholders was -40 million euros, including a loss of 52 million euros related to non strategic activities. Excluding these activities, net income stood at 12 million euros compared to 9 million euros in the third quarter of 2006.
At end September, excluding divested assets, the Group’s net income increased by 5% compared to 2006.
Valeo’s net debt on 30 September 2007 amounted to 932 million euros (not taking into account the debt of the wiring harness activity of 60 million euros) compared to 968 million euros at the beginning of the year. The debt-to-equity ratio was 53%, compared to 55% at 31 December 2006.
On 24 July, Valeo announced the creation of a new majority joint venture in India with N.K Minda Group for the production of alternators and starter motors. This is the Group’s fourth industrial site in the Indian market.
On 27 July, the Group acquired Connaught Electronics Ltd. (CEL), an Irish producer of vehicle electronics. This acquisition reinforces Valeo’s Driving Assistance Domain through the extension of its line of camera-based vision solutions for low-speed maneuvering.
On 16 October, Valeo signed an agreement with Leoni for the sale of its wiring harness activity. This divestiture will lead to a reduction in the Group net debt of around 200 million euros.
The Group’s many innovations, presented at the Frankfurt Auto Show, have been experiencing significant commercial success. New contracts have been signed for the Park4U™ automatic parking system, the blind spot detection system and the StARS™ microhybrid system.
Valeo intends to continue to progress in an environment in which global automotive production will be less sustained than in the third quarter.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments