HP & Sanmina-SCI sued by French workers

323 former employees of Hewlett-Packard in l'Isle d'Abeau, France, are suing Hewlett Packard and Sanmina-SCI for abusive dismissals.

US based EMS provider Sanmina-SCI took over2002 of HP's manufacturing plant in 2002. In 2002 the plant employees 500 people. Three years later Sanmina-SCI was struggling to find new contracts and therefore decided to close the factory.



The reason why the employees are suing HP and Sanmina-SCI is because the two companies during the acquisition should have kept their working contracts and advantages for the employees the union claims. Now every employee request 30.000 Euros in damages, AFP reported.