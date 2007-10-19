China lift restrictions on mobile<br>phone manufacturing

China may remove the legal restrictions that prevent companies to produce mobile phones in the country without permission, the official State Council in Beijing announced this week.

Now investors and analysts believe many firms will shift manufacturing to China. This will help cutting worldwide manufacturing costs and increasing sales in the world's largest mobile phone market, analyst predicts. Among these potential new entrants are several Taiwanese electronics makers, like Asus and Foxconn, Vnunet reports. In 2004 the existing rules was introduced to demanding administrative approval for any firm wishing to make mobile phones in China. This was authorized by National Reform and Development Commission.