UIC and Valor in partnership

Universal Instruments and Valor have established a partnership to deliver a new, NPI solution for UIC assembly machine users, based on Valor's vPlan production planning tool.

The new product will be unveiled at the Productronica tradeshow on November 13th in Munich, Germany. The newproduct, titled "Dimensions Data Prep Studio", will integrate with UIC's Dimensions Programming and Optimization software (DPO) to provide advanced process preparation capabilities including comprehensive CAD/CAM translation, advanced Gerber support and the ability to view and verify results on a graphical representation of the board.



Commenting on the selection of Valor's tool, Greg Benoit, Product Manager of Dimensions Line-level Software at UIC said: "We found Valor's data preparation technology to be best-in-class, making it the ideal front end to our Dimensions Programming and Optimization product. This winning combination provides our customers with an extraordinary level of flexibility and efficiency in turning their design data into Universal machine product data."



Scott Gerhart, Director of Genesis Platform at UIC, also commented on the new partnership: "Universal Instruments has long been recognized as a leader in the design and manufacturing of best-performance, best-value SMT assembly solutions. We view this partnership as a win for Universal Instruments, Valor, and most importantly, the customers of both companies. Genesis and AdVantis customers will now enjoy the finest CAD, Gerber and BOM data import tools available in the industry, and Valor customers will be in a position to select Universal SMT solutions with confidence in seamless integration to design and materials data."