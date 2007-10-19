ECI plans layoffs & transfering<br>employees to Flextronics

Shaul Shani, the new owner of Israel based ECI Telecom has released a new strategy and work plan for 2008.

The company in total has 3030 employees worldwide of whom 2150 are based in Israel. The first stage of this new strategy is that 700 production employees will be transferred to Flextronics, Globes reports. Some employees will be transferred permanently and others temporarily. The second stage is that ECI plans to layoff 300 employees. With this new strategy plan the company will layoff approximately 1000 employees in the coming months.