Alcatel fearing more strikes at<br>Jabil - shifting orders to Asteel

evertiq.com has reported earlier that the employees at Jabil Circuit in Brest, France went out on strike on October 17. Now Alcatel-Lucent, the main customer at the plant plans to transfer majority of the orders to local EMS firm Asteel.

On Wednesday October 17 workers blocked the road leading to the Jabil plant in Brest. Jabil plans to cut 200 out of 514 jobs at the plant by June 2008. The reason is that the plant’s largest customer Alcatel-Lucent has decided to move part of the production to Solectron in China.



According to French local media Alcalet-Lucent is now fearing more strikes at Jabil and other reprisals by Jabil’s employees. Therefore Alcatel-Lucent plans to transfer about 60 per cent of the current orders from the Jabil plant in Brest to French EMS-Provider Asteel.