Nepcon & Electortel opens plant in Romania

Israel-based EMS provider Nepcon Manufacturing Technologies has recently completed the construction of a new manufacturing plant in Romania, as a joint venture with Electortel, a local company.

NEPCON, specializes in contract manufacturing and TK solutions for the high-tech and electronics industries, invested $1 million in setting up the advanced 1,500 square meter plant, located in the city of Alexandria, south of Bucharest and close to the border with Bulgaria.



The Company intends this new facility to spearhead its European operations and to help facilitate its entry into new markets in the region. The plant will employ 50 workers during its first year of operation, bringing much needed high-tech jobs to the area.



Eastern Europe is rapidly becoming an important manufacturing location for Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers. With electronic system production revenues expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2005 through 2010, compared to a negative 2.4% CAGR for the rest of Europe during the same period, according to market researcher iSuppli, many leading EMS suppliers are moving key operations to the region.