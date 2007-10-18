Henkel Huawei Electronics opens in China

Henkel Huawei Electronics Co. Ltd, a joint venture of Huawei Electronics and Henkel Corp. has announced plans to unveil its new mold compound manufacturing facility in Lianyungang, China on October 26, 2007.

Henkel Huawei Electronics’ continued growth has necessitated additional manufacturing lines to support its global customer base. The new operation will encompass 16,000 square meters of administrative and manufacturing space and have a total production capacity of 25,000 tons of material annually.



With production of more than ten patented epoxy mold compound formulations, Henkel Huawei’s Lianyungag site will not only be the central manufacturing hub, but will also deliver R&D capabilities for new product development, material prototype production, test and analysis and ongoing future technologies research.