Nordic PCB Firm to Merge Plants

The new owners of Sweden based PCB Producer Malmö Mönsterkort AB is closing one of their two units in Malmoe Sweden and selling off the equipment that the firm has no longer any use of.

The PCB factory was previously owned by RPC Teknik, a Swedish PCB Producer which went bankrupt in 2005. Competing nearby firm Malmö Mönsterkort later bought out the factory from the administrators naming the new company RoPoC. Malmö Mönsterkort switched ownership in August this year and the new owner has now decided to move the complete factory to the main Malmö Mönsterkort plant.



This is a complete PCB Factory for prototypes up to medium volumes of PTH and Multilayer production. The production volume is 12.000 m2 per year. Panel size production mainly 18" x 24" (457 x 610mm) and 4 - 12 layers Multilayer Boards are 70% of production volume. PTH Boards are 30% of production volume.



Equipment from the Malmö Mönsterkort which the company no longer has any use of will also be sold.



The equipment will be on display on Wednesday & Thursday, October 24th & 25th at Malmö Mönsterkort and RPC Teknik (RoPoC), Fossie Industrial area, Stenåldersgatan 3, 21376 Malmö Sweden.



The sale will be organised by Benic Elektronik AB. Priority is given to sale of the complete RoPoC factory.