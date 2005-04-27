Cimulec completes reorganization

According to PCB007.com, the Commercial Chamber of the Tribunal de Grande Instance of Metz, France, has decided to accept the continuation plan which had been presented by the Cimulec company.

This judgment means that Cimulec, which went into receivership in June, 2004, can now operate as a normal business concern, PCB007.com reports. Cimulec will continue to develop multilayers, flex-rigid and specialty PCB’s.