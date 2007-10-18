Flextronics and FLIR in cooperation

FLIR Systems AB and Flextronics has entered into a cooperation agreement where Flextronics will produce FLIR’s next generation assembled PCB’s.

Production will be located at Flextronics SBS (Special Business Solution) plant in Karlskrona, Sweden.



With its *SBS concept in Sweden Flextronics is the supplier who can meet our requirements. To be able to get genuine "Design-Build-Ship" support at the same facility is unique and very competitive. That matches FLIR’s purposes perfect, FLIR Systems Sourcing & Supply Manager Rikard Thunell said.



"We are the local partner with the global muscles and our goal is that, through increased competitiveness, create value adding for our customers*", said Mattias Lindhe, business development manager for Flextronics in Sweden.