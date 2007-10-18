Exception has secured growth capital

Exception Group has secured growth capital of over five million pounds, as part of its long-term strategy to further strengthen its position as the UK’s electronics outsourcing organisation.

Exception has growing plans for its electronics manufacturing capabilities and the cash injection includes for an expanded working capital facility for the group. This will enable Exception to make new investments into technologies, as well as supporting further expansion of its Far East electronic assembly outsourcing facility in Penang, Malaysia.



In response to the investment, Craig Wright, Exception’s chief executive, said: “Just two and a half years after our launch, we now have the mix of financial facilities and capital base to take the Exception businesses on to the next level. Having established a market-leading brand in outsourced electronic manufacturing support services, reflected in our recent awards at the Best Factory of the Year event sponsored by Cranfield Management Research Institute, the investment provides the financial foundation to support the business going forward and represents recognition of the management’s successful performance by the group’s financial backers.”



Wright concluded: “The cash will enable us to invest further in flexible, quick-turn solutions for our key market sectors, including aerospace, defence, media and communications, as well as our unrivalled fastrack facility. Our robust strategy is based firmly on exceeding customer expectations in specialist industrial markets across the globe. The investment is great news for us, yet innovation and customer service are very much the cornerstones of our success – and will lead to ongoing, sustainable growth for the business.”



Exception operates from UK sites in Calne, Wiltshire and Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, employing in excess of 450 people.