Eltek receives European military contract

Israeli PCB manufacturer today announced that it has been selected as a provider of high-end high-reliability PCBs by a major European military and aerospace conglomerate for use in highly complex, mission critical avionics equipment and applications.

Arieh Reichart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eltek, said: "We are honoured and proud to have been chosen by this well-known conglomerate for a strategic relationship following a strict evaluation process and highly competitive tender. This win has a multi – million dollar potential for Eltek as we expect our high-end PCBs to be incorporated in a growing variety of products and applications. Winning this tender marks another important achievement in our efforts to gain new tier-one customers, reinforce our strong position in key high-end verticals, further diversify our serial production customer base and exploit our tremendous long-term growth opportunities in the global high-end PCBs market.”



"This agreement adds an important multi-quarter serial production engagement to our customer base. As we had no revenues from this customer in previous years, we expect this win to have a growing impact on our overall growth.” Mr. Reichart concluded.