Software | October 17, 2007
Cadence launch Academic Network in Europe
Cadence Design Systems, GmbH today announced the formation of an academic network in Europe to promote the proliferation of leading-edge technologies and methodologies at universities renowned for their engineering and design excellence.
This initiative is set to establish a knowledge network among selected European universities, research institutes, industry advisors and Cadence to facilitate the sharing of technology expertise in the areas of verification, design and implementation of microelectronic circuits.
Universities were selected with particular strengths and competencies in mind -- such as analog mixed-signal, Radio Frequency (RF), and low power design, all of which have been identified as key challenges for the coming years by the electronics industry. Under the initiative, Cadence will provide software, training and design methodology instruction to each of the institutions. Trained on the latest techniques with leading-edge software, the universities will then share their knowledge with other academic and research institutions. Students from these universities will graduate with an in-depth knowledge of how to tackle the pressing design issues that the industry is facing, learned on the most advanced design automation products available today.
So far, three universities have joined the network in lead roles: The University of Heidelberg will lead high-level verification methodology; the Technical University of Ilmenau will concentrate on RF design methodology; and the Albert-Ludwigs-University of Freiburg will be the lead university for analog mixed-signal methodology. Planning to join the initiative shortly are the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, Romania, the University of Bristol, UK, and the University of Pavia in Italy.
"Our high standards in teaching and research have led Cadence to select us to be the lead university for analog mixed-signal methodology," said Prof. Dr.-Ing. Yiannos Manoli, head of the Microelectronics Group at IMTEK, University of Freiburg and Director of HSG-IMIT. "The increasing demand for highly skilled graduates in microelectronic design requires a solid and broad theoretical knowledge combined with a practical skill set in state-of-the-art techniques. Being part of this network will enable us to instruct our students using leading-edge technology."
Sean Redmond, vice president, EMEA for Cadence, said: "With the increase in development of complex industrial electronic systems, our customers are finding that they need engineers with broad technology competence. This network provides an exchange platform for the industry, academia and Cadence to stimulate the use of leading-edge technology at these universities. We are enthusiastic about this initiative and believe that the broad portfolio of Cadence solutions provides a perfect instrument to transfer up-to-date design methodology."
