Eastern Europe in risk zone to never<br>catching up with Western states

According to a report European Human Capital Index Central and Eastern Europe countries are in danger of never catching up with Western Europe countries.

The report warns that the long term economic growth potential in the region is undermined by a widening human capital gap with the west of the continent.



The report is ranking the eastern EU countries and candidates on their ability to develop and sustain their human capital. The growth economically in these countries since the former communist states are far above growth seen elsewhere on the continent, the report claims.



However researchers fear now that a continuation of this performance is unlikely, unless certain problems are urgently addressed. The main problems are according to the report, the region's shrinking population, chronically high unemployment, continuous brain-drain and inadequate investment in education and skills. This affects workers

aged 45 plus.



According to the report the Eastern European EU member countries that are doing well are Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Estonia and Lithuania. The countries still have a small chance of achieving Western standards of living within the next two decades.