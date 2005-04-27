Excess chip inventory work-off exceeds expectations

The worldwide electronics industry in the first quarter reduced its excess semiconductor inventories at a rate that was dramatically faster than expected-sending a positive signal for future chip-market growth.

The value of surplus chip stockpiles in the electronics supply chain plunged to $500 million in the first quarter, down 51.5 percent from $1.03 billion in the fourth quarter of 2004, according to preliminary findings from iSuppli Corp.`s Semiconductor Industry Tracker service. iSuppli previously predicted that total excess semiconductor stockpiles in the first quarter would decline by 24 percent to reach $780 million.

