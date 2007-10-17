Digi-Key & Crystek forge distribution pact

Digi-Key Corporation and Crystek Corporation, a provider of frequency products, announced today that the companies have entered into a global distribution agreement.

Crystek specializes in ultra low noise, high frequency and tight stability products with a frequency range of up to 6GHz. Crystek’s portfolio of frequency products includes quartz crystals, clock oscillators, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCXOs, VCOs, and more. Applications include digital radio equipment, fixed wireless access, satellite communications systems, base stations, personal communications systems, portable radios, and test instruments.

Crystek products stocked by Digi-Key are featured in its print and online catalogs and are available for purchase directly from Digi-Key. This new distribution agreement will enable Digi-Key to fulfill both the prototype/design and production quantity needs of its diverse customer base.



“We are very pleased to add Crystek Corporation to our line card,” said Mark Larson, Digi-Key president and COO. “Expanding our frequency offering with products from Crystek’s extensive portfolio of quality frequency products is in perfect keeping with Digi-Key’s commitment to offer our customers the industry’s broadest selection of electronic components.”



“It is with great excitement that we enter into a global distribution agreement with Digi-Key,” said Anthony Mastropole, Crystek president and CEO. “Digi-Key will enhance our ability to provide our products to customers quickly on a global scale.