Elcoteq becomes Telsima's partner for WiMAX

Elcoteq SE announced that it has become the global manufacturing partner for Telsima, a leading developer of WiMAX based broadband wireless access (BWA) and DCME voice compression solutions.

Elcoteq has started volume manufacturing of Telsima WiMAX CPEs StarMAX 2100 series at its facility in Bangalore, India. Elcoteq provides box build manufacturing for WiMAX CPEs including new product introduction (NPI), sourcing, manufacturing, logistics, and after-sales services.



"We are delighted to be the global outsourcing partner for Telsima and we believe this relationship is a perfect fit for our Bangalore plant and for Elcoteq. Telsima is in a highly competitive situation and our role is to assist them to enter and reach a leading position on the Indian and global broadband wireless access market. Our presence in India, global footprint, expertise in WiMAX solutions and the consistency of our processes and services were critical factors why Telsima chose Elcoteq as its global partner," says Mr. Bruno Cathomen, Vice President, Communications Networks at Elcoteq.



"We are happy to leverage Elcoteq's expertise gained from its years-long experience with communication technology customers and to be the beneficiary of India's conducive regulatory environment and strong government support for manufacturing high volume WiMAX based products that will help us contribute substantially to the 20 million broadband subscribers targeted by India government by 2010," says Mr. Raj Iyer, VP Manufacturing, Telsima.