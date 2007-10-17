New distribution agreement between<br>ACAL and Integration

A new franchise agreement between ACAL Technology, and Integration Associates Inc., brings ACAL-level design support, on Integration’s wireless, wired and power management ICs, to customers in the UK and France.

ACAL Technology will provide specialist design support and inventory of Integration’s popular EZ family of products.



Nick Dutton, Integration’s Director of Customer Marketing, explained, “ Although our products are designed to provide high levels of integration and simplify design, ACAL’s expertise in network development across a wide range of sectors, can deliver insights which can help even the most experienced customers minimize development risk and bring sophisticated products to market, faster.”



ACAL’s Martin Kemp, RF & Wireless European Product Manager, explained, “Adding wired or wireless connectivity to existing and next-generation products is the biggest opportunity, and the biggest challenge, for many of our customers. Integration’s products are field-proven and give us even more scope to deliver end-to-end support for customers developing commercial and industrial networks.”