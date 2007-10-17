Enics Launches Development Program<br>to Strengthen Operations in Finland

Switzerland based EMS Provider Enics, announced today that it will make major investments to develop its operations in Finland.

This will include building a world-class manufacturing operation in Lohja as well as further strengthen customer service centers in Lohja, Vaasa and Varkaus.



The new production facility enables notable increase in efficiency in PCBA-module production and generic testing. This will remarkably improve efficiency and bring more flexibility to Enics’ customers.



Customer service, final testing, advanced system assembly and final product configuration will be offered in close proximity to customers from Customer Service Centers in Lohja, Vaasa and Varkaus. These centers will also serve customers as a single point of contact, providing access to the full capabilities within the Enics Group network of plants. The program involves an investment in state-of-art machinery, processes and training of people.



”We see clear growth opportunities in Finland and therefore there is a need of having worldclass operations in Finland. We believe that the investment in people and production facilities bring the desired flexibility and efficiency to the customer service and to the whole supply chain,” states Reijo Itkonen, President and CEO of Enics AG.



The work starts immediately and is planned to be fully implemented in the course of 2008.