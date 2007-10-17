TTI adds Murata in South Africa

TTI, Inc., a specialist distributor of passive, connector and electromechanical components, has announced that it has just been awarded an extension its European franchise distribution agreement with Murata to include coverage of South Africa.

Murata and TTI, Inc., holds an inventory of the company’s products including capacitors, Hi-Caps, sensors, piezo-electric sound components, EMI and noise suppression devices, filters, chip inductors and delay lines, thermistors, potentiometers, resonators and modules.



Explains Ros Kruger, General Manager UK, Ireland and South Africa: “We have always enjoyed a close working relationship with Murata. We have worked to develop specific Murata programs wherever we hold the franchise, establishing shared objectives and initiatives with targets by product, application and customers. The result is that we have been very successful, achieving high sales growth levels and top distributor status. We look forward to continuing this partnership in South Africa.”



Adds Hermann Vogel, Murata’s European Distribution Manager: “We have presented TTI, Inc., with our corporate award for two consecutive years, in recognition of their outstanding contribution to sales growth. The company’s performance, commitment and contribution to Murata´s business has exceeded targets in many different criteria and we are sure that this performance will be repeated in South Africa.