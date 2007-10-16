Intel invests in Israel

Intel Capital, Intel's global investment organization, today announced that it is the sole investor in a US$11 million round of funding into Jordan Valley Semiconductors Ltd. In return, Intel Capital will receive a significant stake in the Israeli company.

Jordan Valley has been developing tools for semiconductor metrology based on X-ray technology for over 12 years and is a leader in this rapidly evolving segment with offices in the Middle East, U.S., Europe and Asia.



“Intel Capital has a strong history of investing in Israel,” said Arvind Sodhani, president of Intel Capital. “A great deal of innovation is being fostered in this region and Jordan Valley represents a financially attractive investment opportunity that falls in line with our strategy to invest in pioneering technology worldwide.”



“We are delighted to have secured funding from Intel Capital,” said Isaac Mazor, CEO of Jordan Valley. “Working with Intel Capital significantly increases our profile in the industry and enables us to take full advantage of existing and new growth opportunities. From our perspective, this can only help to further expand our leadership position in the market while enabling us to accelerate technology and product development.”



The advanced X-ray metrology solutions from Jordan Valley enable accurate and precise measurements for various thin-film applications in semiconductor manufacturing, and drive new advancements for the technology industry.



“Jordan Valley provides a very exciting addition to our portfolio,” said Heiko von Dewitz, investment director of Intel Capital in charge of Intel Capital’s semiconductor investments in Europe and Israel. “Semiconductor manufacturing is an industry with an ever growing demand for innovation, which creates huge growth potential for breakthrough technologies. Intel Capital’s investment in Jordan Valley aims to take advantage of such an opportunity with X-ray metrology having reached an inflection point for broad industry adoption.”