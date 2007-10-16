Arrow opens office in Russia

Arrow Central Europe has just opened its fifth representative office in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg.

The office serves customers from all the Arrow Electronics market segments.



"As Moscow, for some time now, is no longer the sole economical centre of the country, we wanted to be present in the other equally important regions with our own offices. This is why we have now opened the new office in St. Petersburg, an area in which the entrepreneurial spirit is particularly pronounced," said Philippe Combes, president EMEASA.



Arrow's employees, including field application engineeers, from all the relevant product and service segments serve customers in the CIS and work with local distributors. The company has been doing business in the CIS with active, passive and electro-mechanical components as well as value-added services for more than five years.