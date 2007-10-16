Sony in Slovakia starts mass production

The newly opened Nitra factory, which focuses on production of large-size, high-end LCD TV sets, will operate as Sony's main LCD TV factory for the European market together with the Barcelona factory.

In 2008, production capacity of the Nitra site will reach 3 million LCD TV sets per year with approximately 3,000 employees.



In order to meet the rapidly increasing demand for LCD TVs in Europe, last November Sony commenced construction of its new factory in Nitra, Slovakia, located 40 km east of Trnava, where Sony has been producing LCD TVs since February 2006. In August 2007, the Nitra site began producing a limited number of BRAVIA LCD TVs. It was completed this month and started mass production. Production lines that currently operate in the Trnava factory are scheduled to be relocated to the Nitra site early next year. By the end of 2008, the Nitra factory will have a production capacity of 3 million LCD TV sets per year and around 3,000 employees. After the transfer of the LCD TV production lines from Trnava to Nitra, Sony will run two factories in Europe producing LCD TVs - in Nitra and in Barcelona, Spain.



Meanwhile, following the transition of the LCD TV production lines to Nitra, the Trnava factory will continue producing tuners for the BRAVIA LCD TVs and providing technical support for the PlayStation products.