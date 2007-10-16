Gold to hit 27 year high

The gold value has rise during this year. Gold has rise to a 27 year high in London.

According to the World Gold Council, gold has reached a record of 585.53 metric tons, after gaining 12% last month. Already this year gold has rise up 17%.



Gold for immediate delivery rose 0.9%, to $747.66. Earlier this year gold for immediate delivery reached $748.10, the highest since January 21, 1980.