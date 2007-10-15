Russia will eliminate 10% duty on imported computer parts

During a signing of an agreement last Friday between St. Petersburg Governor Valentina Matvienko and Foxconn’s Terry Gou on the construction of a production plant in St. Petersburg, Russian Minister of Economic Development and Trade Elvira Nabiullina announced that they will eliminate the 10% duty on imported computer parts.

Mr. Gou met with Nabiullina before signing the agreement with St. Petersburg Governor Valentina Matvienko. No details were revealed about the meeting only that the actual meeting took place, .kommersant reports. evertiq.com reported in August that In cooperation with PC manufacturer Hewlett-Packard, Taiwan based EMS Giant Foxconn, will construct a $50 million plant in St. Petersburg, Russia for PCs and LCD monitors.