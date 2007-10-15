C-MAC and Castle Microwave to co’op

C-MAC MicroTechnology and Castle Microwave boost European market supply of microwave and RF components

and modules.

C-MAC MicroTechnology, a specialist in high-reliability electronic systems, modules and components for the aerospace & defence, automotive, and specialised industrial and communications markets, today announced a partnership with Castle Microwave, a UK based specialist component distributor, supplier of microwave and optical devices.



The partnership will provide an outlet for C-MAC’s own brand of competitively priced Ku Band PA and LNA modules, designed for use in the 12Ghz – 18GHz frequency range. These modules will be available ex-stock for UK & European customers through Castle Microwave.



C-MAC’s partnership with Castle Microwave will help solve customer design problems by supplying them with C-MAC’s UK-manufactured portfolio of microwave product. Customers will benefit from both parties’ previous experience in supplying RF and microwave components and C-MAC’s expertise in developing bespoke solutions for complex electronic engineering problems.



The enhanced access to European-produced components, modules and sub-assemblies which this partnership will enable is especially relevant for European customers suffering from procurement issues due to the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). ITAR restricts the availability of U.S. manufactured product to non-U.S companies. C-MAC has a long history of working directly with U.S.-based companies and competing on an equal footing aided by it’s MIL-PRF-38534 Class H and Class K (space) qualification. This Technical Partnership will assist customers to secure a reliable supply chain and obtain products which are no longer readily available to many European companies.