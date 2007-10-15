Nu Horizons receives notice that its securities are subject to delisting from Nasdaq

As previously disclosed, Nu Horizons Electronics Corp. was unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended August 31, 2007.

As a result of the failure to file the Quarterly Report, Nu Horizons received a Nasdaq Staff Determination on October 12, 2007 indicating that Nu Horizons failed to comply with the filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Marketplace Rule 4310(c)(14) and that Nu Horizons’ securities are therefore subject to delisting from the Nasdaq Global Market. Nu Horizons anticipates that it will request and participate in a hearing before a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel to review the Staff Determination. There can be no assurance that the Panel will grant Nu Horizons’ request for continued listing.



If the common stock of Nu Horizons is ultimately delisted from the Nasdaq Global Market, it is possible, although not certain, that Nu Horizons’ common stock will trade in the "Pink Sheets" if one or more market makers make application to register in and quote Nu Horizons’ common stock in accordance with applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Nasdaq. No assurances can be given that such trading will, in fact, occur.