Filtronic completed the disposal of the<br>defence business in the USA

Filtronic has completed the disposal of the business and assets of its defence business in the USA based in Hudson, New Hampshire to TRU Holdings.

Filtronic announces that it has completed the disposal of the business and assets of its defence business in the USA to TRU Holdings, for a maximum gross consideration of approximately $4.9m, of which $3.4m is payable on completion and the balance represents contingent deferred and earn out consideration.