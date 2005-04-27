Aspocomp & Perlos Joint Venture Asperation to demerge

Aspocomp Group Oyj and Perlos Corporation have agreed on the division of their joint R&D company Asperation Ltd. Asperation was established in spring 2002 to engage in R&D on the integration of components used in the products of the mobile phone and electronics industries.

Asperation's aim has been to generate innovations that can be utilized by the parent companies in their own operations. Its original objectives have now been achieved. In the future, the two parent companies can most effectively harness Asperation's innovations on their own. Dozens of innovations have been developed.



"Each of the parent companies brought technological expertise to Asperation and bolstered its mission-critical network in the early stages of its research operations. In line with the original plan, the development projects have now matured to a stage in which the planning of their industrialization and commercialization will be started up within the parent companies themselves, supported by their own R&D resources. The current parent companies will continue to engage in project-based cooperation," says Aspocomp's President and CEO Maija-Liisa Friman.



In connection with the business division process, Asperation's fixed assets, agreements, and employees will be divided equally amongst Perlos and Aspocomp such that both companies will gain the innovations that are of key importance to their operations. It is estimated that the technical implementation of the division will take about 4-6 months.