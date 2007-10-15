RTS in distribution agreement with Ardence

Real-Time Systems GmbH (RTS), a provider in embedded software and real-time hypervisor technology for Intel architecture-based platforms has announced that it has been appointed central European distributor for Ardence embedded products.

The newly-added product portfolio perfectly complements Real-Time Systems’ product and service offerings for real-time and embedded applications.



RTS recently announced the availability of their real-time hypervisor software product, allowing multiple COTS operating systems to reside concurrently on a single x86 multicore platform, while ensuring real-time performance of deployed real-time operating systems. The staff of RTS has an average of more than ten years of experience and an extensive know-how in quality embedded software development, sales and consulting.



“Real-Time Systems GmbH has the technical and engineering capacity to provide consulting, driver development, image development, and hardware verification, as well as system debugging. This enables RTS to work with companies in the device-design phase. That fortunate positioning creates an opportunity for Ardence. By offering our solutions, RTS also has additional opportunities for their services,” said Stephen M. Woodard, Ardence VP and Product Line Executive for Embedded Products.



Gerd Lammers, Real-Time Systems’ CEO said, “Our company is dedicated to the real-time and embedded market. While our hypervisor addresses the need of customers to run a mix of different operating systems in a single application, the Ardence products optimize Microsoft Windows for its use in real-time and embedded applications, and greatly complement our own products.