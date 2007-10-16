Valor appoints GATEline in the Nordics

Valor Computerized Systems Ltd announced today the appointment of Sweden based GATEline AB as its representative in the electronics design market.

The agreement with GATEline extends Valor’s global coverage and support capabilities.



GATEline AB has close to 25 years of experience in distributing software for electronic design (EDA) in the Nordic market. The decision to distribute Valor’s solutions is part of GATEline’s effort to expand its offering with other EDA related products like ePLM and establish a strong partner network in the PCB and manufacturing area.



“We are very pleased to be able to offer the world’s leading solution for design verification for manufacturing to our customers,” said Hans Lundberg, president & CEO of GATEline, and added: “Valor’s DFM solutions broaden our offering and match our existing line of EDA tools. By using these tools, our customers can expect to see a dramatic reduction in their revision spins.”



“This partnership will create great value for PCB designers in the Nordic region. GATEline’s capabilities are what we are looking for in a sales channel partner,” said Stephan Häfele, president of Valor Europe. “They are highly qualified in delivering software, services and support, and I am sure that companies developing electronic equipment in the Nordic region will be able to benefit from this partnership.”