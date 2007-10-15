X-FAB plants ISO/TS 16949 certified

All subsidiaries of the X-FAB Group are now certified under the ISO/TS 16949 standard, an automotive quality-focused industry certification.

This is achieved with the recent attainment of the certificate by X-FAB Sarawak which allows it to develop and manufacture technologies for the automotive industry that meet highest quality customer requirements. The company has implemented a Quality Management System (QMS) conforming to high operating standards of automotive industry practices.