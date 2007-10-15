Hesse & Knipps, Inc. names Director of Sales

Hesse & Knipps, Inc., subsidiary of Germany based Hesse & Knipps GmbH Semiconductor Equipment, announced recently that the company has hired Frank Rondinelli as Director of Sales.

“Frank is an experienced and customer-conscious sales professional with over 20 years of experience in the niche markets that Hesse & Knipps serves,” said Joseph S. Bubel, president of Hesse & Knipps, Inc. “His objectives as director of sales will be to further expand our market share in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with particular emphasis on the northeast and southwest U.S. regions, in addition to helping us expand into the heavy wire bonding marketplace with our advanced BONDJET BJ920 Heavy Wire Bonder.”