Scanfil has sold real estate in Finland

Scanfil has closed the agreement to sell the real estate of the Äänekoski plant in Finland.

The sales price was approximately EUR 0.4 million higher than the balance sheet value of the property. Scanfil published information about a preliminary agreement of this transaction in Interim Report on 27 April 2007.



evertiq.com reported earlier that Scanfil is looking to sell it's plant facilities in Vantaa Finland, Estonia and Hungary. If the sales of mentioned plant facilities are realized current operations will continue under a lease arrangement.