Exception signs contract with<br>Turkish electronics specialist

UK-based Exception PCB has signed a $500,000 contract to supply a Turkish electronics business within the defence market with printed circuit boards.

The end client is a leading player in the design, development and manufacture of military electronics, including command and control, air defence, communications and radar systems.



Due to increasing demand at its production plant in Ankara, Exception was appointed to produce high tech printed circuit boards (PCBs), acting as an overflow production facility for the electronics manufacturer’s in-house capabilities.



Garry Myatt, sales director at Exception PCB, said: “We have seen our share of business in the aerospace and defence sector grow significantly over the last year and this contract is a prime example of how we are adding value in this area. “Up to 25 per cent of our total turnover now comes from exports to the defence sector in countries such as France, Sweden, South Africa, Holland, the USA and Turkey, to name but a few. We see strong future growth here as we approach 2008.”