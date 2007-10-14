Exception PCB appoints Sylvain Le in France

UK-based Exception PCB has scored a major coup in the European electronics industry with the appointment of Sylvain Le Roux as NPI technical manager for its growing French business.

Joining the existing team of three, Sylvain’s appointment from the Atlantec/ACB organisation, which has interests across Europe, Le Roux previously spent 19 years supporting advanced OEM and blue chip customers with technical consultancy. Prior to this, he spent five years in mainstream PCB manufacture.



Craig Wright, chief executive of the Exception Group, said: “This appointment is a huge step forward for our business in France and shows that we are investing in genuine skills and talent for the long term. Sylvain’s unrivalled experience in the specialist PCB market puts us in a very strong position to lead the way in continental European for leading-edge HDI applications, flexi-rigid solutions and copper filled technologies”.